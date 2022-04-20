Country icon Rodney Crowell coming to Kerrville stage

On Friday, April 22, award-winning singer-songwriter, actor and record producer Rodney Crowell revives old favorites and performs new releases at the Arcadia Live theater in Kerrville. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the music will start at 8:30 p.m.
Born and raised in the Houston area to a musical family, Crowell has strong roots in country music and has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more. But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, he has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.
