The Museum of Western Art promises an evening of family-friendly fun during “A Night at the Museum — Creature Features,” the annual Halloween bash set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The evening will include a lot of surprises, said Laura Fore, whose Fore Premier Properties is sponsoring the event. There will be wild critters to observe and pet — including tarantulas, scorpions, a macaw, hedgehog, boa constrictor, lemur, bearded dragon, llama, pot belly pig and miniature ponies, calves and donkeys.
