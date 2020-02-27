Tickets are on sale now for “Doña Rositas Jalepeño Kitchen,” which will have only one performance at the Fredericksburg Theater Company.
Texas touring artist Ruby Nelda Perez stars in this one-person comedy about Doña Rosita, who is thinking about closing down her restaurant to make way for a new shopping mall. Reminiscing about the experiences she’s had and the people she’s known at the restaurant, she decides the fate of her Jalapeño Kitchen.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and younger.
Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
