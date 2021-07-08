Playhouse 2000 gears up for big Preview Party

The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts will host a Preview Party at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, for the upcoming Cailloux Performances series. 

After a full year’s hiatus, Playhouse 2000 is poised to announce a new year of the Cailloux Performances series with a Preview Party at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

The Cailloux Performances were launched 10 years ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville, according to Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown.

