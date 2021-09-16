Comfort Art Festival to showcase local talent

A painting of a painted horse by Kerrville artist Robin Mahan, one of the featured artists at Saturday’s Comfort Art Festival. More than three dozen artists will have their works on display in the historic downtown district Saturday, and some will offer demonstrations to visitors.
COMFORT — A select group of Hill Country artists — representing a variety of media from oil paintings and drawings to jewelry — will demonstrate, display and sell their works at the 2021 Comfort Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Artists will greet shoppers and have displays inside and outside of Comfort restaurants and shops throughout the downtown historic district.
