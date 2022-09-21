MOWA rounds up the best in Western art

Kerrville artist Robert Pummill’s landscape “April in Kerr County” will be featured in this weekend’s 39th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale at the Museum of Western Art. The artist is donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this 12-inch by 20-inch oil painting to the museum.
The name Robert Pummill is truly legendary in the Western art world. His works appear in major galleries across the country and in many private collections, and countless fine art periodicals have featured his work.
Pummill lives in Kerrville, and many of his beautiful oils denote Hill Country scenes. One of his stunning landscape oils, “April in Kerr County,” will appear among 100 other pieces in the Museum of Western Art’s 39th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.