The Bandera Natural History Museum and the Frontier Times Museum will continue to offer special activities and discounts throughout March for “Dinosaurs, Cowboys and Family Fun in Bandera.”
Activities at the Frontier Times Museum include art, soap making, fiber art, fossils and a spring market.
Activities at the Bandera Natural History Museum feature presentations on mules and birds of prey.
Both museums will also be open with their regular exhibits on display.
The Frontier Times Museum offers a collection of art and treasures honoring the American cowboy and life on the frontier. The Bandera Natural History Museum highlights the age of dinosaurs, with life-size reproductions, an International Hall of animals and artifacts from around the world and The Trail of Habitats.
All activities are included with regular museum admission. Tickets, hours and information are online at www.banderanhm.org and www.frontiertimesmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.