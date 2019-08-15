The Cailloux Theater will be rockin’ ’80s style on Saturday night when Playhouse 2000 presents ’80s Night Out, a tribute to the Ladies of Rock’s ’80s.
Powerhouse vocalists Lisa Rock and Melissa Minyard will be in town with their four-piece band and a show that pays tribute to superstars such as Pat Benatar and Whitney Houston on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Rock is best known for her one-woman show, “Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters,” and Minyard has appeared in the original cast of Broadway’s “Les Misérables.” Together, they’ll present to Kerrville a show that’s being performed to crowds around the country.
A celebration of 80s hits is a natural for Rock.
“In high school, I had the big ’80s hair,” Rock said. “I had Adam Ant and all those people on my wall growing up.”
And when it came time to pick the songs, there wasn’t a question of what they were going to put on the set list.
“We knew that we needed to start with Madonna, the queen of the ’80s,” Rock says. “We definitely have a lot of Madonna, and then we added in Cyndi Lauper and Irene Cara — and a lot more.”
“There’s something for everyone” she added. “It’s everything ’80s. We tell stories and we explain why we are singing these songs and we tell what they mean to us and what they meant to the ’80s. It’s really just a lot of fun!”
The audience for Saturday’s show is encouraged to “play along” and show up in ’80s garb; think one glove, red Springsteen bandana, off-the-shoulder sweatshirts, banana clips, crimped hair and loud neon.
Most of all, the ladies just want people to have a good time listening to the music of their youth.
Seating for ’80s Night Out ranges from $16 to $25, depending on location.
Tickets will be available at the door, but for the best seats, guests can make reservations at the Cailloux Theater Box Office or the Kerrville Visitor’s Center, 2108 Sidney Baker St.; by phone at 830-896-9393; or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com (convenience fees apply to online orders.)
The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, where parking is free and pre-show dinner and after-show drinks are both within walking distance.
This concert is presented by Playhouse 2000 Inc., managers, on behalf of the city of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters. For more information readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.