FMC presents Lone Star Brass concert

Members of the Lone Star Brass who will perform Sunday, Feb. 20, in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church are, from left, Kevin Wass, James T. Decker, Scott Millichamp, Ben Fairfield and Eric Baker. The 3 p.m. program will be the fifth of eight concerts hosted by the Fredericksburg Music Club during its 2021-22 season.
FREDERICKSBURG — A concert designed to display the individual technical skills of five performers with the expertise involved in working together as an ensemble is planned Sunday, Feb. 20, when the Fredericksburg Music Club presents Lone Star Brass in the organization’s fifth of eight programs scheduled for the 2021-22 concert season.
Seating for the 3 p.m. concert in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 N. Llano St., will begin at 2:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance is free, although goodwill offerings are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.