The Kerr Arts and Cultural Center opens three new exhibits today: the annual “Images,” “Monday Artists” and “Spatial Images & Emotional Expressions.” “Images” has been running for 21 years and features KACC members and artists.
This year, the show includes 120 pieces and was judged in six categories by Susan Carlin of San Antonio. The reception for “Images” will be today, 2 to 4 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
The other two shows — one featuring a group of local artists and the other, work by Hardy Lewis and Xanthis Bartel — open at the same time. The KACC is at 228 Earl Garrett St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.