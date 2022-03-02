Springtime entertainment at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts includes the long-awaited appearance by Celtic Angels Ireland, along with their guests The Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, on Sunday, March 27.
Christian pop artist Micah Tyler will bring his “Walking Free Tour” to The Cailloux Theater on Thursday, March 24, with special guest artist Austin French. The show is presented by and benefits Texas Arms of Love/Live Show Events.
March and April will be busy months at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, with several outstanding events to add to the Kerrville entertainment calendar.
The offerings start this week with a showcase of talent presented by the Schreiner University Music Department featuring solos and ensembles from the string, band and voice studios at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
