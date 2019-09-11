A free series of events devoted to preserving and celebrating Texas culture is coming up this month.
The annual Texas Heritage Days, sponsored by Schreiner University, will include two days of entertainment and educational presentations.
This is the only tribute to Jimmie Rodgers — the “Father of Country Music” — in the state of Texas. Jimmie Rodgers built his dream house at 617 West Main St. in Kerrville and lived there from 1929-31. This event involves the students at Schreiner University and provides a way of learning that appeals to a specific part of the brain, according to a press release from the school.
Free educational materials — donated by Farmers Insurance and created by the Schreiner University Education Department — will be provided to teachers and audience members.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
The day will kickoff with a concert by Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines. They will perform at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Sam Junkin Campus Ministry Center at Schreiner University.
Hendrix is a classically trained vocalist and accomplished multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin and harmonica). Acoustic Guitar magazine recognized her as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters.
Maines won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2003 as the producer for the Dixie Chicks. He toured and recorded as a member of the Joe Ely Band and has also played with Jerry Jeff Walker, Guy Clark, Butch Hancock, Terry Allen, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and other Texas musicians.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: More than 50 performers will gather on the Schreiner University campus at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion to present “Another Way of Learning Using Stories and Songs.” The event will showcase all things Texas. Major genres in Texas music, presentations on Comanche and Apache heritage, chuck wagon lore, live camels and their story in Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Buffalo Soldier Heritage Team, Living History Program, The Story of Life on the Early Texas Frontier, Gospel music and a noon tribute to Jimmie Rodgers, the Father of Country Music. This event is free and open to the public.
All events are free and open to the public, and local schools in particular are encouraged to attend. Past attendees have included private and home schoolers, tourists, retired community members, VA hospital patients and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
7 p.m.: Schreiner University will host a Texas-style Barn Dance at Robbins-Lewis Pavilion. Live music and dancing in a family- friendly environment. Free and open to the public.
