The next concert performed by Symphony of the Hills will feature the romance of Chopin. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., with a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
Few seats remain for this performance. Tickets can be reserved online at www.symphonyofthehills.org or by calling the Cailloux Box Office at 830-896-9393.
Chopin and Friends: Romantic Genius will feature the composer’s virtuosic piano performance and compositional skills, according to Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director.
“The orchestra will pay homage not only to Chopin, but to his influences, including J.S. Bach, Hector Berlioz and Franz Liszt,” Dowdy said.
This concert also highlights Gold Medal Winner of the 10th San Antonio International Piano Competition, Ryo Yanagitani.
The program:
• Roman Carnival Overture, Hector Berlioz
• Little Fugue in G Minor, J.S. Bach
• Festive March for Goethe Centenary, Franz Liszt
• Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Frédéric Chopin
For information, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 830-792-7469, or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
Symphony of the Hills is a professional orchestra made up of musicians from the Hill Country area, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
