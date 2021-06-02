Pottery exhibit opens Friday

Works by potters and ceramicists from Kerrville, Bandera and Austin will be on display at the Hill Country Arts Foundation beginning Friday.

 Courtesy photo

INGRAM — “Pottery Please,” an exhibit of works by area potters and ceramicists, will open Friday, June 4, at the Duncan-McAshan Gallery at the Hill Country Arts Foundation. Artisans from Kerrville, Bandera and Austin will display their works through Friday, July 2.

Rosanne Thrall, HCAF visual arts center director, said she is excited about the show.

