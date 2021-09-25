Medina Lake Cajun Fest celebrates 40th year

A couple are ready to join in the music-making fun at a recent Medina Lake Cajun Festival. This year’s event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 25) at the Lakehills Civic Center, 11225 Park Road 37, Lakehills.
LAKEHILLS — The 40th Anniversary Medina Lake Cajun Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Lakehills Civic Center in Lakehills.
“Guests can listen and dance to Cajun and Zydeco music on two stages with bands from the heart of Louisiana, enjoy the best homemade Cajun food this side of Louisiana and sample gumbos in the Great Gumbo Cook-off,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release.
