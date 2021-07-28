Standing room only

Tickets are going fast for the Sept. 4 concert by Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at the Arcadia Live Theatre in downtown Kerrville.

 Courtesy

Tickets for the upcoming performance by Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters are going fast at The Arcadia Live Theatre in downtown Kerrville.

The concert is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the historic theater, 717 Water St. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.