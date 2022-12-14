Shinyribs bring ‘swamp funk’ fun to Arcadia Live

Austin’s Shinyribs will bring their unique music — and onstage antics — the Kerrville for a Dec. 17 show at Arcadia Live. Earning the title of Best Austin Band in 2017, this nine-piece group combines Texas blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, roots-rock, Tin Pan Alley and even punk into a raucous mix.
The Austin-based and self-described “swamp funk” outfit Shinyribs return to Arcadia Live on Saturday, Dec. 17, to get everybody up and dancing.
“Once you’ve seen Shinyribs’ Kevin Russell on stage and heard his band’s music, it’s impossible to forget,” a spokesperson for the Arcadia Live said in a press release. “Known for his outrageous outfits and antics, he’s a regular fashion icon, liable to turn up in anything from his lime-green sherbet leisure suit to a flashing LED cloak, which he donned for a soulful performance of ‘East Texas Rust’ on the award-winning PBS show ‘Austin City Limits.’”
