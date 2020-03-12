BOERNE — The Tap Pack — Australian performers Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard, Thomas J. Egan, Tom Struik and Sean Sinclair — will be in Boerne for some of the fastest footwork on both sides of the equator.
The group combines the music of the famed Rat Pack with tap dance for an energetic show full of heart and pizzazz, according to a spokesman for the Boerne Performing Arts.
This Boerne Performing Arts event will feature such classics as “Lady is a Tramp,” “Night and Day” and “Me and My Shadow,” among many others.
“The Tap Pack dazzles on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, as they present a modern twist on these classics,” the Boerne Performing Arts spokesman said. “With credits on stage, film and television and with over 20 musical theater productions between them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment.”
The two-hour Boerne performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Boerne Champion Auditorium.
For a sneak preview of The Tap Pack, visit www.boerne
performingarts.com, where an online service is available for purchasing tickets for this and all Boerne Performing Arts events.
Tickets are $20 to $60 each, including all ticketing fees, and are also available at the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce; online at www.BoernePerformingArts.com; and by phone at 830-331-9079.
