Local singers invited to join nonprofit Hill Country Chorale for 2023 season

Claire Rabson, standing at right, directs a rehearsal of the tenor and baritone section of the Hill Country Chorale. In the top row, from left, are Clint Coles and Doug Wagner. In the middle row are Brad Peterson and Jim Huddleston. In the bottom row are Kay McGougan, Jack Smith and Jack Hayslip.

 Courtesy

The Hill Country Chorale is sending an open invitation to experienced choral singers to join the chorale in January.

“Tenor and bass-baritone voices are especially needed,” a spokesperson for the chorale said in a press release.

