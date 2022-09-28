Cody Canada and The Departed return to town

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Cody Canada returns to the Arcadia Live theater with his full band promoting their new album “Soul Gravy.”
This New Braunfels-based three-piece was formed through the dissolution of iconic rock band Cross Canadian Ragweed. Frontman Cody Canada and bassist Jeremy Plato joined forces with drummer Eric Hansen to round out The Departed. The result is poignant, thoughtfully crafted songs delivered with bold guitars, boomy bass lines and plenty of muscle.
