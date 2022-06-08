MOWA hosts booksigning with Bernie Nelson

Songwriter, entertainer and author Bernie Nelson will make an appearance at the Museum of Western Art from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. A recent transplant to the Hill Country from Nashville, he brings with him memories of an acclaimed 30-year career rooted deeply in country music.
This multi-talented artist has also penned a book. “Honky Tonk Angels” came out in January 2017 and describes, from his perspective, the inside workings of both the country music world and the presence of God’s hand on some of the biggest songs in country music’s history. You’ll get a first-hand account of the path a song must take from being scrawled on a yellow pad or napkin to hitting the charts and — in some cases — making it big.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.