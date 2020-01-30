The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host a poetry reading by Carmen Tafolla from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Loved throughout the world for her moving performances and poetry readings, Tafolla is a poet, storyteller, performance artist, motivational speaker and university professor,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release.
She has authored more than 30 books. Her work has appeared internationally in textbooks, newspapers, journals, magazines and elementary school readers. As the first Poet Laureate of San Antonio, she served from 2012-14 presenting at more than 300 schools, universities, professional conferences and community arts centers.
Named State Poet Laureate of Texas in 2015, she is currently the president of the Texas Institute of Letters.
“Roots” author Alex Haley called her a “world-class writer.”
Tafolla has received numerous awards, including the prestigious 2010 Americas Award from the Library of Congress, five International Latino Book Awards, two Tomas Rivera Book Awards, three ALA Notable Books, a Charlotte Zolotow Award, the Art of Peace Award and Top Ten Books for Babies. She has been recognized by the National Association of Chicana and Chicano Studies for work, which “gives voice to the peoples and cultures of this land.”
Following Tafolla’s reading, there will be an open reading. Poets who wish to read one poem should sign up at 1:45 p.m.
Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library support the library by book sales and endowments. The bookstore, located on the first floor of the library, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.
