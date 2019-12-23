The thought of enjoying outstanding entertainment in the new year will bring a big “thank-you” when you give Cailloux Theater gift certificates this year. Whether you select a specific show in advance, or choose a dollar amount to be used for any event, the Cailloux City Center makes gift-giving easy.
Here are just some of the ways you can bring joy to someone’s life in 2020 with a Cailloux Theater Gift Certificate.
Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m., the Symphony of the Hills returns with their popular “Pops” Concert, dubbed “Out of This World.” A pair of tickets can be given for as little as $50.
The next day, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, Playhouse 2000 will present Bill Anderson, country songwriting superstar and long-time member of the Grand Ole Opry.
“Whispering Bill,” as he has been known, will perform his own hits — like “World of Make Believe” and “Sometimes” — plus hits he wrote for Ray Price (“City Lights”) Connie Smith (“Once A Day”) and Mark Wills (“Wish You Were Here”). It’ll be an afternoon of songs and stories about songs provided by one of the best-loved artists in country music.
Two tickets to enjoy Anderson’s concert can be given for $40, and the very best pair available are $90.
Rounding out January is the latest show by The New Buddy Holly Band. The show is titled “Buddy, The Beatles and Beyond.” It’s a brand new show for a new year, and they promise to keep all their fans happy with more than 20 new songs.
Tickets for “Buddy, The Beatles and Beyond” range from $15 to $30 each.
Playhouse 2000’s Season 2020 opens on Jan. 31 with a comedy about a man and his dog by A.R. Gurney. “Sylvia” was first seen at P2K about 15 years ago, and it’s back to delight audiences once again.
Performance dates for “Sylvia” are Jan. 31-Feb. 16, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 and 16.
You can give a gift of a single P2K title like “Sylvia” for $22 per person, or give an entire year of plays and musicals — five in all — for just $98 per person.
Valentine’s Day will be even more special in 2020 thanks to a visit from the smash-hit event “One Night In Memphis,” the fifth concert in the 2019-20 Cailloux Performances. This show celebrates the true story of the night when Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley “jammed” at the studios of Memphis’ Sun Records.
This show, which the San Francisco Examiner called “… amazing,” will be seen on The Cailloux Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. A combined Christmas and Valentine’s Day gift of two tickets to “One Night in Memphis” can be given for between $50 and $100 per couple.
Direct from Branson, Missouri, to The Cailloux Theater comes “Ozark Jubilee,” a country music and comedy revue featuring Branson’s favorite fiddler Doofus Doolittle. The show, “Stars of the Grand Ole Opry,” highlights hits by Opry stars such as Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Ray Price, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charley Pride, Porter Wagoner and many more.
A pair of tickets to enjoy Branson’s “Ozark Jubilee” can be given for as little as $64. A pair of the best seats in the house are $94.
The Symphony of the Hills will wrap up their 2019-20 season with “Chopin and Friends,” featuring pianist Ryo Yanagitani, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Once again, tickets start at $25.
Coming in March is Celtic Angels Ireland, a quartet of Irish voices joined on stage by the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of “Riverdance,” and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin playing authentic Irish instruments.
Be sure to wear your green for a traditional Irish celebration set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and give your loved ones a true taste of the emerald isle for just the price of a concert ticket, starting at $50 a pair.
Gift certificates in any denomination are available at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 23.
Call the box office at 830-896-9393.
Tickets to all of these events also can be purchased at the Kerrville Visitor’s Center, 2108 Sidney Baker St. Tickets and gift certificates also are available 24/7 online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Online orders will incur additional convenience charges.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is at 910 Main St.
Jeffrey Brown is the executive director of Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux Theater. He can be reached at 830-896-9393.
