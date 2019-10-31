Auditions for FTC’s Winter Musical Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 4 and 5 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg.
Auditioners will need to prepare a song about two minutes long. They may choose a song from the show, or another song that shows their vocal ranges and abilities. A CD player and MP3 hookup will be available. A keyboard will be available if auditioners would like to bring their own accompanists. No a capella auditions will be allowed.
“There will be dance/movement auditions, so please dress accordingly,” states a news release from the theater. “Tap dancing experience is a plus. We will also read scenes from the script.”
“Young Frankenstein” is rated PG-13 and contains adult humor. Auditioners must be 18 or older to audition for this production. Scripts and sheet music are available to be checked out from the FTC Box Office.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 11-24 and Dec. 2-20 there will be one or two music rehearsals each week, either weekday evenings or on the weekends.
There will be no rehearsals Nov. 25-30 and Dec. 21-Jan. 1.
Jan. 2-31 there will be three to five rehearsals each week, on weekday evenings.
Feb. 3-7 and Feb. 10-12 are technical/dress rehearsals. For the success of the production, attendance at these rehearsals and at all performances is mandatory for the entire cast and crew.
PERFORMANCES
• Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 14 to March 1: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
ABOUT THE SHOW
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and an attractive lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist’s shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. “Young Frankenstein” has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.
CHARACTERS
DR. FREDERICK FRANKENSTEIN (male, 20’s-40’s, vocal range Bb2-G4): Brilliant brain surgeon, professor and grandson of mad scientist Dr. Victor von Frankenstein.
THE MONSTER (male, age undetermined, vocal range: Db2-Bb4): The misunderstood creation of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein.
IGOR (male, 20’s-40’s, vocal range: Bb2-G4): Frederick’s faithful, eager, unhinged servant and friend. INGA (female, 20’s-30’s, vocal range G3-A5): Frederick’s attractive assistant, a resident of Transylvania.
ELIZABETH BENNING (female, 20’s-40’s, vocal range: F#3-F5): Frederick’s boisterous and wealthy fiancée.
FRAU BLUCHER (female, 40’s to 60’s, vocal range: E3-C5): Stern housekeeper at the Frankenstein estate and former lover of Victor Frankenstein.
INSPECTOR HANS KEMP (male, 40’s-60’s, vocal range: A2-F4): The head of police in Transylvania. Driven by justice, with a wooden arm and leg.
THE HERMIT (male, 30’s-60’s, vocal range Ab2-F4): A lonely town hermit, hoping for a friend.
DR. VICTOR VON FRANKENSTEIN (male 50’s-60’s, vocal range; C#2-F4): The infamous madman, Frederick’s grandfather.
ZIGGY (male, 20’s-40’s, vocal range D3-Eb4): The village idiot.
ENSEMBLE (female andmale, 18 and older, all vocal ranges): Gravediggers, Villagers, Medical Students, Passengers, Mad Scientists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.