The Museum of Western Art announced Monday that Tim Newton, publisher of “Western Art & Architecture” magazine, as guest speaker for a special luncheon on Saturday, April 9,during the museum’s new exhibition, “The Heavens Declare! Celebrating the Glory of the Skies.”
Born and raised in the Rocky Mountain West, Newton has lived most of his adult life on Long Island and in New York City. He became active as an art collector in the 1990s and attributes his eye for design to viewing and studying hundreds of thousands of paintings. Now living in Cody, Wyoming, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, his photographic subject matter is largely the landscape of the great outdoors. Since 2019, he has been the publisher of “Western Art & Architecture” magazine.
