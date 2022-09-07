FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company will present the musical group The New Buddy Holly Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 S., in Fredericksburg.
Now in its 11th year, The New Buddy Holly Band has become the Hill Country’s favorite ‘50s and early/mid ‘60s hit machine.
