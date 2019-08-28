Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater will host the Four Italian Tenors from Rome on their first U.S. tour at 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
The group will present “Viva Italia,” an homage to the famous tenors of the Italian stage: Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti.
The program will present some of the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time in arrangements created for U.S. audiences. Highlights include “Una Furtiva Lagrima” from Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore,” Verdi’s famous “Questa o Quella” and “La Donna e Mobile” from “Rigoletto” and “Nessun Dorma” from Pucinni’s “Turandot.”
The four Italian singers are Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Roberto Cresca.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.caillouxtheater.com. Tickets also are available at the Kerrville Visitors Center, 2108 Sidney Baker St.
Prices start at $25, with the best seats at $45. All students and children receive a 40% discount.
The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St. Parking is free.”
This is the first of six Cailloux Performances, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences,” said a spokesman for the theater.
For more information, visit www.caillouxtheater.com.
THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE:
➤ Sept. 8: Four Italian Tenors
➤ Oct. 19: A New World Record: Tribute
to The Electric Light Orchestra
➤ Nov. 16: John Davidson
➤ Dec. 7: The Four C Notes
➤ Feb. 14: One Night In Memphis
➤ March 21: Celtic Angels Ireland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.