The Symphony of the Hills of Kerrville will present “Chopin and Friends: Romantic Genius,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 27, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The event will be preceded by a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
This concert features pieces by Chopin’s friends Berlioz, Liszt and Bach.
Soloist for the concert will be Gold Medal winner Ryo Yanagitani, performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
The program will include:
• Roman Carnival Overture, Hector Berlioz
• “Little Fugue” in G Minor, J.S. Bach
• Festive March for Goethe Centenary, Franz Liszt
• Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Frédéric Chopin
• Ryo Yanagitani, piano
Tickets range in price from $25 to $55 each
and can be reserved online at www.symphonyofthehills.org or purchased from the box office prior to the concert.
For details, visit www.symphonyofthe
hills.org, call 830-792-7469, or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
This concert is sponsored by RE/MAX Kerrville and Kerr County Abstract and Title Co.
Symphony of the Hills is a professional orchestra made up of musicians from the Hill Country area, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.