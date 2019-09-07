The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host Elizabeth Crook to read and talk about her writing at 2 p.m. Sept. 14, in the library’s Level 1 meeting room. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
Crook, who is the granddaughter of Howard Edward Butt and Mary Elizabeth Butt, has written five award-winning novels, including “The Night Journal,” which received the 2007 Spur Award, and “Monday, Monday,” published in 2014, which received the Jesse Jones Award and was chosen as a Kirkus Reviews Best Book for that year.
Crook’s latest book, “The Which Way Tree,” takes place in the Hill Country in the years just after the Civil War.
“This story is a fascinating glimpse into the historical landscape of our community and has been enjoyed by many local book clubs,” a spokeswoman for the library group said in a press release. “Please join us for this special event.”
The Friends of the Library supports other library activities, including workshops and panel discussions by local writers. They operate a secondhand bookstore in the basement of the library, which sells thousands of quality hardcover paperback, coffee table, large print and audio books at reasonable prices. The bookstore is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every second Saturday.
