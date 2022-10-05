‘Classic Nashville Live!’ will bring traditional country hits to local stage

Traditional country music fans can experience the sights, sounds and songs of a Grand Ole Opry show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at “Classic Nashville Live!,” presented on the Cailloux Theater.
Famed Hank Williams tribute performer Jason Petty and Nashville headliner Gail Bliss will present the music of country legends such as Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline and other Opry icons.
