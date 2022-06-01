Turning Point on local stage

On Saturday, June 4, local band Turning Point returns to the Arcadia Live for a long summer night show to kick off the warmer months.
“Frontwoman Caitlyn Taylor Love boasts a powerful voice, and she and her band are beloved in the local community for the awesome performances for which they are known,” a spokeswoman for the Arcadia Live said in a press release. “Caitlyn recently welcomed a new child into the world and, as well as taking on the responsibilities of parenthood, has been eager to approach songwriting and musicianship with the same enthusiasm and discipline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.