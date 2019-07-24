Tickets will be available for “Nunsense” starting Monday.
The Off-Broadway hit musical comedy, brought to Hill Country audiences by the Fredericksburg Theater Company, is about the remaining Little Sisters of Hoboken as they present a comedic, haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent.
After the convent’s cook accidentally kills off 52 residents of the convent with a bad batch of vichyssoise, the survivors empty the coffers to bury the deceased. But they run out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest.
“‘Nunsense’ is performed with hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and interaction from the audience,” states a press release from the theater company.
“Nunsense” has played continuously around the world for over 30 years and is the second longest-running Off-Broadway show in history.
Cast in the production is Catharine Peterson as Reverend Mother, Amber Nanni as Sister Hubert, Christy Brown as Sister Robert Anne, Liza Smith as Sister Mary Amnesia, Jenna Rickerhauser as Sister Leo and Paul Taylor as Father Paul.
Dawn Hahn, who also serves as music director, will direct the production. Amy Taylor is serving as stage manager with choreography by Rhonda Mann. The theater’s executive director, Steve Reily, is the scenic designer with FTC’s technical director, Addison Powers, executing the lighting design. Jolene Keefer and Nita Regester will serve together as co-costume designers.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and under. Box office hours beginning July 22 are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults and $12 for kids 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114. For more info or directions, visit at fredericksburgtheater.org.
