The Kiwanis Club of Kerrville will host its 74th Annual all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper on Friday at the Tivy High School cafeteria.
The event, timed in advance of the Lady Antlers’ basketball match with Boerne Champion, will be held at 5 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for Kerrville citizens to support both the Kiwanis Club and Tivy basketball on the same night,” said Kiwanis spokesman Kit Werlein. “It will be a fun, win-win event for both Tivy and the Kiwanis Club ,and, of course, for the customer/fan.”
The cost of the pancake dinner is $6 per person. Children younger than 5 get in free. Tickets may be purchased from Kiwanis Club members or at the Tivy High School cafeteria door on Friday. Take-out also will be available.
Basketball game tickets at the Gym door are $5 per person and $3 for students. The high school is at 3250 Loop 534.
