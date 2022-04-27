Texas Watercolor Society exhibit opens May 2

INGRAM — The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host the Texas Watercolor Society’s 73rd Annual National Exhibit in the Duncan-McAshan Art Gallery. The show opens May 2 and continues through June 30, featuring watercolor pieces by more than 40 artists from across the United States.
In 1949, TWS was founded by Margaret Pace Willson and Amy Freeman Lee with the mission to advance the art of painting in watercolors and hold annual exhibitions of watercolor paintings. Today, more than 70 years later, TWS continues to promote the high standards set by its founders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.