“Grizzly-399” is a cabinet by Wayne Delyea of Granbury. It is made of black walnut and spalted maple, with other woods used in the marquetry. Featuring a grizzly bear, the design is a tribute to a 26-year-old grizzly who lives in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National parks. Her wildlife tag number is 399.
“Grizzly-399” is a cabinet by Wayne Delyea of Granbury. It is made of black walnut and spalted maple, with other woods used in the marquetry. Featuring a grizzly bear, the design is a tribute to a 26-year-old grizzly who lives in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National parks. Her wildlife tag number is 399.
Roger Mathews
“18 Holes” is by Joe Adams and Erich Elfeldt of Manvel. The top of the table is made of black walnut and is inspired by a golf club head. An inlay of curly maple forms a golfer at left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.