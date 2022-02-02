Local author John Aceti will be on hand for a book signing from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Peak Fitness Center, 1337 Bandera Highway.
Aceti’s latest book is “Profiles of Leadership.” He has written and published seven books, all of which are focused on the people of Texas as well as the people throughout the world, according to a spokesperson for the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.