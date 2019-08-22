The Point Theatre in Ingram and Playhouse 2000 in Kerrville are partnering for the first time to offer two southern funeral comedies this month.
Playhouse 2000 presents “Southern Fried Funeral” by Osborne and Eppler while The Point Theatre offers “Dearly Departed” by David Bottrell and Jesse Jones. Anyone who buys a ticket for one funeral comedy will get $5 off the other production.
‘DEARLY DEPARTED’
“Dearly Departed,” set in the South and described as a “vivacious funeral comedy,” continues in Ingram this weekend.
Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday nights, and Aug. Sunday afternoon at the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s theater, 120 Point Theater Road.
“‘Dearly Departed’ opened this past Friday and had audiences dying with laughter, tears streaming, and standing ovations. Seats are filling up fast, so call today for your chance to experience the joy and comedy this show offers all community members across the Texas Hill Country,” said Laura Tomerlin director of theater.
Remaining performances will be Aug. 23-31, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.
“In this delightful and heartwarming comedy directed by Jeffrey Cunningham and written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, the dysfunctional Turpins gather in their rural southern home for the patriarch’s funeral,” Tomerlin said. “This 1991 work, set somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon Line, has an eccentric cast of characters, ranging from a none-too-grieving widow and a fire-breathing, Bible-toting sister to a trio of sons — one hard-drinking, one in prison, one facing financial ruin — and a junk food-devouring spinster named Delightful.”
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
‘SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL’
Playhouse 2000 will offer a good ol’ southern comedy in the VK Garage Theater this weekend.
The story of “Southern Fried Funeral” begins with Dorothy Frye, the southern mother whose family is gathering to lay to rest her husband, Dewey, who died doing what he loved — giving a speech to his fellow Rotarians.
As if it’s not enough for Dorothy to plan a funeral within the rules set by the ladies of the “SonShine Committee” and referee the renewed feud between her grown daughters, she finds herself at odds with Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother, Dub, over the family property.
“It all comes together in a sometimes touching, usually funny and always entertaining evening of theater that everyone can enjoy,” a theater spokesman said in a news release.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the VK Garage Theater, 305 Washington St., Kerrville.
Tickets are $22, and reservations can be made by phone at 830-896-9393 or at www.playhouse2000.com. A convenience fee applies to online orders.
