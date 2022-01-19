BPA opens 10th season with Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ’n’ Roll — featuring five Broadway vocalists and rock musicians — opens the 10th anniversary season of Boerne Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 29, with iconic music and tributes to the first 50 years of singers, writers, musicians and groups who created rock ’n’ roll. Tickets and sneak peeks can be found at www.BoernePerformingArts.com.
BOERNE — Boerne Performing Arts will welcome composer, musician and producer Neil Berg and his group of musicians and vocalists to perform “50 Years of Rock ’n’ Roll.”
After having to cancel the entire 2021 season due to the COVID pandemic, organizers said they are “thrilled to reschedule the performance, which will bring some of the most talented singers on Broadway and rock and roll music to the stage at Boerne Samuel V. Champion High School Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 29.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.