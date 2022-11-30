CENTER POINT — The Center Point Alliance for Progress invites everyone out to the Center Point Area Historical Association Park for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree and to enjoy a party that welcomes Santa Claus.
The beginning of the Christmas season for Center Point will happen at the park, 301 FM 480, starting at 6 pm. Sunday, Dec. 4.
