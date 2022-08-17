‘The Nerd’ brings laughs to Point stage this Friday

The cast of “The Nerd” at the climactic moment of the play when the main character, Willum Cubbert, realizes he must stand up for himself. From left are Jason Rittiman, Treston Mack, Emily Huber, Liz Bishop, Chris Huber, Gavin Wienke and Jeremy Sosa. The play runs Aug. 19-Sept. 3 at the Elizabeth Huth Coates indoor theater at the Hill Country Arts Foundation.
INGRAM — “The Nerd,” a comedy play by Larry Shue, will premiere Friday, Aug. 19, at the Point Theatre in Ingram, 120 Point Theatre Road. It will be presented through Sept. 3, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and two Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.
The play is set in the late 1970s in Indiana. It tells the story of a young man, Willum Cubbert, played by Jeremy Sosa, who is just too nice for his own good, at least in the opinion of his best friend, Axel Hammond, played by Treson Mack, and his “friend” Tanzy McGinnis, portrayed by Liz Bishop.
