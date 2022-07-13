Jeff Cunningham, as Guy Gagnon, and Amy Goodyear, as Lureen Legassey, rehearse a scene from the upcoming Playhouse 2000 production of John Cariani’s “Last Gas,” an unusual love story that opens in the VK Garage Theater on Friday for a three-weekend run.
Playhouse 2000 is set to open the third title in its Season 2022, the unusual new love story by John Cariani, “Last Gas.” The show will run Friday through July 31 in the VK Garage Theater, 305 Washington St.
“Last Gas” tells the often hilarious, frequently moving story of Nat Paradis, the middle-aged single father and ardent Boston Red Sox fan who runs a lonely convenience store in the rural reaches of norther Maine, the last chance to buy gas and a few groceries before hitting the border with Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.