Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s community theater, will open its season Friday at the VK Garage Theater with “Sylvia,” a romantic comedy about a homeless dog. The curtain will go up at 7:30 p.m.
“I love this play, because it makes you think about love,” said Jeffrey Brown, Playhouse 2000’s executive director. “It’s a funny play.”
Playhouse 2000 has partnered with the nonprofit, all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter Kerrville Pets Alives and will collect small bags of cat and dog food at all eight performances of the touching and laugh-filled play that Brown said is bound to tug at the heartstrings of all animal lovers.
Sylivia, a dog — played by a human — is found in a park wearing only a battered name tag. The humans in her life are influenced by Sylivia, and their lives are changed forever.
KPA President Karen Guerriero and Secretary Verla Burner encouraged those who attend the play to bring a small bag of cat or dog food for donation that will be collected and then distributed to individuals and organizations that care for animals in Kerr County.
“Gone are the dog days of the dog catcher,” Burner said. “We aim to save animals lives the KPA way through rescue, education, resources and relationships.”
For tickets or information, visit www.Playhouse2000.com or call 830-896-9393.
For more information about KPA, visit www.kerrville
