The stage at Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater will come alive with international acts, popular favorites and several “exclusive in this area” shows for the 2019-20 season of Cailloux Performances.
Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux Theater, announced the lineup for the eighth season at a Launch Party in the theater last week.
“The focus this season was on finding performances that people in this area might not get the opportunity to see otherwise,” Brown said. “Half of the acts are exclusive or ‘first time in Texas’ shows, with the others making special trips to our theater. We’re offering shows you simply can’t see in other venues outside of large cities.”
Brown developed Cailloux Performances to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences. The complete schedule:
SEPT. 8, 2019 - FOUR ITALIAN TENORS
“Viva Italia” is a salute to the other Four Tenors, with a program of opera and art songs. They come direct from Rome and this is their first trip to the U.S., with a limited number of engagements.
OCT. 19, 2019 - A NEW WORLD RECORD, TRIBUTE TO THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
This eight-piece ensemble will recreate the experience of attending an ELO concert. This is a brand new touring event that evokes the harmonies, strings and lighting effects of the original group.
NOV. 16, 2019 - JOHN DAVIDSON
Roots, Roles & Rhymes is an intimate evening with this star of television, film and stage. Known as the host of The Hollywood Squares, frequent TV show guest star and Las Vegas headliner, John Davidson now tours as a troubadour, sharing songs,
musical memories and anecdotes from his storied career.
DEC. 7, 2019 - THE FOUR C NOTES
Considered the premier tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Four C Notes will present their holiday show “Seasons Greetings.” In addition to all the Four Seasons classics, the group will present rock and roll and holiday favorites by groups such as The Drifters, The Eagles, Dion and many more.
FEB. 14, 2020 - ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS
This tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash includes former cast members of the Broadway hit “The Million Dollar Quartet.” They will perform their hits from the ’50s, the golden age of rock and roll.
MARCH 21, 2020 - CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND
This show lets guests experience the Emerald Isle. The Celtic Angels are five women who present haunting harmonies. They will be joined by The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring former lead dancers of “Riverdance;” and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, playing authentic Irish instruments and arrangements.
The full schedule of events and ticket information is available online at www.caillouxtheater.com.
Full-season packages are now available. This includes preferred seating for all six shows at a savings of up to 15 percent, with six options of extra contributions to help support the mission of the theater.
Brown also offers a Pick 3 Package, which allows patrons to retain the same reserved seating for their three favorite performances, with a savings up to 12 percent.
All packages are available for any of four tiers of seating levels, from “best experience” to “most affordable.” Purchasers have the option to choose their favorite seats or let the staff select the best available seats. There are discounts for students. The venue offers ample free, off-street parking.
After Aug. 5, seats for individual concerts will be offered for sale starting at 10 a.m., both online and at the Box Office.
Packages can be reserved either online at www.CaillouxTheater.com or by calling or visiting The Cailloux Theater Box Office, 830-896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., Kerrville, is part of The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed by Playhouse 2000 Inc. It offers a complete season of plays on the main stage and in the VK Garage, regular concerts by the Symphony of the Hills and national touring performances.
