Registration opens today for youngsters interested in building a car for a drive-in special at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Sept. 21.
All basic materials, including large boxes, glue, markers and crayons, will be provided, although families are encouraged to bring decorative items to personalize their child’s project.
After the car-building session, attendees will have the opportunity to watch a major, feature-length movie from inside their new cardboard vehicles while enjoying carside snacks.
Everyone is welcome to the movie showing. Snacks will be provided, and families are welcome to bring a capped drink.
Families also can bring their own cardboard car.
Registration is required for the car-building portion of this event.
The building session will begin at 1 p.m., and the movie will begin at 2 p.m.
The library is at 505 Water St.
To register or for more information, visit the library reference desk or call 830-258-1274. Those interested also can visit bhmlibrary.org to sign up.
