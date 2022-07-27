Musical version of ‘Legally Blonde’ opens

Annabelle Holster, left, as Elle Woods, and Jaden Vidaurri, as Warner Huntington III, rehearse a scene from the Fredericksburg Youth Academy’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical Jr.” The production opens Thursday, July 28, for five performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — Opening Thursday, July 28, is the Fredericksburg Youth Academy’s summer musical, “Legally Blonde: The Musical Jr.” The popular musical will have five performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87 South, in Fredericksburg. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be two early shows: 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
For the ninth year in a row, the youth production will be part of FTC’s main stage season. Executive Director Steve Reily promises the theater will turn out a stellar production.
