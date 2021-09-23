It’s Maestro Michael Fennelly’s contention that opera “reinvents itself” for every generation, and that legacy of entertainment will explode on stage when the Bad Boys of Opera open the Cailloux Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
“In the 19th century, there was no music more ‘pop’ than opera,” said Fennelly, who formed the group and acts as pianist, arranger, producer and music director. “Opera has always been popular — it just has had to reinvent itself like any art form.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
