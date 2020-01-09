The Kerrville Renaissance Festival will feature a varied list of entertainment for guests at this fourth annual event at the River Star Arts and Event Park on the weekends of Jan. 24-26 and Feb. 1-2. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
This exotic gathering recreates a medieval marketplace, where visitors can be immersed in the interactions with entertainers, actors, exhibitors and musicians.
In addition, guests can browse a marketplace of 50 crafters displaying their handmade and unique wares, including wooden toys, leather crafts, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and much more. Many artisans create custom pieces for sale on site.
A food court will serve up such as funnel cake, cinnamon roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apples, deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried pecan pie. Local craft beer also will be available.
Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume. There will be costume contests, games and activities suitable for all ages, including archery, knife throwing and a maze.
Admission prices are $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for children 5-12; children 4 and younger get in free.
Advance discount tickets are available at KerrvilleRenFest.com but will not be available once the festival opens.
Pricing, attractions, times, reservations and advance tickets are available online at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com or by calling 214-632-5766.
Parking is free.
The event is offered by April Cory and Hal Robinson of Hill Country Festivals, and funds raised at the event help provide support to several local nonprofit organizations.
