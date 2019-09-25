The Hill Country Arts Foundation will offer a taste of the roaring ’20s with its upcoming fall drama, “These Shining Lives.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-27, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, at The Point Theater, 120 Point Theatre Road, Ingram.
This show, written by Melanie Marnich and directed by Emily Huber, is billed as a gripping drama centering around Catherine Donahue and her three coworkers/friends. The characters find the new financial independence of women working in the post-war 1920s liberating and exciting, and they earn a comfortable living painting watch faces with radium.
But this new freedom is shattered when one by one the women begin to fall ill to mysterious ailments. They discover the source of their sickness is radioactive paint used for the watches, and they decide to seek justice in the form of a class-action lawsuit against their employer, Radium Dial Company.
Regular tickets are $20. For active military members, college students and seniors, tickets are $15. Tickets are $12 for kids 12 and younger. Groups of eight or more pay $12 each.
For tickets, call the box office at 830-367-5121 or visit www.hcaf.com.
The Point Theatre is on Facebook, Instagram as HCAF1, and Twitter as HCAFTheatre.
