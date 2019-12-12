A local husband and wife, Amy and Marcus Goodyear, are starring in the Playhouse 2000 Christmas production of “The Gift of the Magi,” running through Dec. 21 at the VK Garage Theater, 305 Washington St.
This telling of O. Henry’s famous tale features the couple in the roles of Jim and Della, two down-at-the-heels residents of 1900’s New York, who, despite their poverty, desperately want to give gifts that reflect their feelings.
In a twist ending — that many
are familiar with — they end up sacrificing their most-loved possessions out of their love for each other.
The supporting cast includes P2K founder Susan Neely Balentine, who plays Della’s sister, Dot; Brandon Newton, recently seen as George in the P2K production of “Our Town,” as Jim’s friend, Digsby; and Amanda Radkiewicz, who takes on multiple roles, including the blustery Russian merchant Madam Vodvaskaya.
“The Gift of the Magi” will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21. There will be one Sunday matinee, at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
General admission tickets are $22, and any purchase of a Season Ticket Package for Playhouse 2000’s Season 2020 comes with a “buy-one-get-one-free” coupon for the show.
Reservations are recommended because of the intimate nature of the VK Garage Theater. They can be made by phone at 830-896-9393 or online at www.playhouse2000.com (note that convenience fees apply to online orders.)
- The VK Garage is part of The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the city of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000 Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.