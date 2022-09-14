MOWA, Frontier Times join Saturday’s Museum Day

Darrell Beauchamp holds a poster celebrating the Museum of Western Art being named a "Top Art Museum of the West" in this Times file photo. The Museum of Western Art in Smithsonian magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day on Saturday.
Two area museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day, a national celebration in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washing-ton, DC-based museums. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
Of the hundreds of museums and cultural institutions participating across the state, 21 are from Texas, including The Museum of Western Art in Kerrville and the Frontier Times Museum in Bandera. The program has been successful for both museums for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.